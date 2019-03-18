RACHEL FINCH REVIEWS MELODY LEE’S SEASON OF THE SORCERESS

I was thrilled when Melody Lee asked me to review her latest book, ‘Season of the Sorceress’. I have enjoyed Lee’s work for a number of years and have always related to her stunning poetry, particularly enjoying her previous ‘Moon Gypsy’.

Right from the first few pages of this beautiful book, I felt myself really drawn into Lee’s heart and soul. I especially loved one of the opening pieces ‘Growing Up’ and really felt myself travelling back in time to my own younger experiences when reading “They learned to hide their flaws. I learned to be proud of mine.”

I noted pretty quickly, that in ‘Season of the Sorceress’ Lee has shared longer pieces than I have come across in her previous work and I was both pleasantly surprised and captivated by these deeply personal pieces of text.

As always, Lee’s words deliver a punch and never fail to move me. She has a truly unique way of expressing absolute raw truth and making it so deliciously easy to swallow.

A further few favourite poems from this collection include ‘Go Deeper’, ‘Nocturnal’, ‘Omnipotent’ and ‘Pineal Gland’, each full of ancient wisdom and heartfelt knowledge.

Each section of this beautiful compilation is stunning in its own right, each encouraging me to dig deeper into my own being, to rummage around in her words and my heart and draw every beautiful strand of my essence to the surface.

Melody Lee talks to the woman in me, the spirit in me, the fire in me and not only touches my soul, but all the streams leading to it. She has an innate ability to remind of my strength, the beauty in developing it and the artistry in building it into my life.

I walk away after reading her work, always, with a deeper understanding of everything sacred both within me and within the natural world that surrounds me and reading her work is nothing short of magic, when she leaves me feeling as if I have spoken to the stars themselves.

Thank you for your beautiful poetry Melody Lee. To touch my Soul in such a way is a true gift.

Season of the Sorceress is available on Amazon, Book Depository, and Barnes and Noble online.

Rachel is a UK based writer that originally started using poetry as a way to accurately express herself after a number of traumatic experiences in her young life. She is the founder of the online community Bruised But Not Broken which was started with the purpose to raise awareness of abuse and trauma and to provide a place of comfort and support throughout the healing process. She firmly believes that it was with the support of this community that she was able to recover from sexual abuse. Rachel is mother to four young children and dedicates her time to her family and to guiding others on their own healing journey.

You can find Rachel on Facebook and WordPress at Bruised But Not Broken. She is also a Regular Contributor at Blood Into Ink.