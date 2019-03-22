Bernard – Lois E. Linkens

Lois E. Linkens on Sudden Denouement
The basement of Harry’s
With damp in the walls,
Grey chairs, digestives
And no outward calls.
The biscuits were homely.
Rik’s mother had kept
A Stash for the British
Beneath the back step.
She had soft eyes. When
The bad news came,
A line like a needle
Appeared at each name.
Three days, playing
Silent strip poker; ‘Let’s die all hot.’
Lurid, she whispered
To deafen the rot.
And I bought a new Renault
With the winnings.
She mouthed, from the pavement:
‘New, red beginnings.’
Lois is a poet and student from England. She is studying the literature of the Romantics and hopes their values and innovations will filter through into her own work. She is working on longer projects at present, with a hope to publish poetry collections and novels in the years to come. She is a feminist, an nostalgic optimist, and a quiet voice in the shadows…
