Bernard – Lois E. Linkens

The basement of Harry’s

With damp in the walls,

Grey chairs, digestives

And no outward calls.

The biscuits were homely.

Rik’s mother had kept

A Stash for the British

Beneath the back step.

She had soft eyes. When

The bad news came,

A line like a needle

Appeared at each name.

Three days, playing

Silent strip poker; ‘Let’s die all hot.’

Lurid, she whispered

To deafen the rot.

And I bought a new Renault

With the winnings.

She mouthed, from the pavement:

‘New, red beginnings.’

Lois is a poet and student from England. She is studying the literature of the Romantics and hopes their values and innovations will filter through into her own work. She is working on longer projects at present, with a hope to publish poetry collections and novels in the years to come. She is a feminist, an nostalgic optimist, and a quiet voice in the shadows…