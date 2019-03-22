One Year Ago Today: Vulnerability (revisited)

it is a stretch
for me to reach out
across
this shifting distance
this shaky ground
hand extended
toward you
a journey
across a deep chasm
for me to say
aloud
even in a whisper
I need
I want
I do not like
to need
to want
to admit any
vulnerability
any Achilles heel
my rigid armor
my titanium shell
shields
isolates
protects
separates
to remain
in this self-imposed
exile
leaves me
at the bottom of the
well of loneliness
which no rope
of any length
can reach
my breathing
is loud
here
it echoes
darkness is
a presence with
texture
to emerge
holding my bleeding heart
naked soul exposed
edges fluttering
in this icy wind
is a risk
that shakes me
to the core
this is the rock
and the hard place
© 2017 & 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
this is lovely.
Thank you so much Ana
