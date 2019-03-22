Sudden Denouement Welcomes New Collective Member R. S. Williams – These Broken Gods II

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

We and us, as gods of ink,

with stars snatched in fists made of paper and power,

shall sin.

Then, almost dutifully, we will eat the smoke

from worlds on fire with theories

of who we should’ve been.

And all the while, we will watch

as our names are pressed into

thick, gilded, holy pages,

like old flowers meant for sacrifice–

as if those frozen, broken stories

could possibly smother our own.

Later, our lungs will grow heavy

with the sort of magic that creeps through dirt

in shades of red, and we’ll carry it all

like a curse.

It’s sure to rot through our pens in much

the same way that tar tears into teeth.

But still, we are gods, and our magic,

though rough and violent and shot through with poison,

is still magic.

In the end, every word our voices crash into

will rupture and erupt into…