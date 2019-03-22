The Crime of Understanding – David Lohrey

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

He tells me Fashion has a purpose.

“You’re not against anything,” I say.

This is part of the problem. People

defend the end of the world, explain

it, like they don’t care. Like if they

understand it, they can control it.

I say denounce it. Call a spade a spade.

Bring back the capacity to object: tell

those boys to keep it down. Tell the

little ones to get dressed. We are losing

our will to power; we’ve given up.

That’s what Voltaire has done.

We’re not born free. We confuse ourselves

with lions. We are born with little.

They put us into cages. Tell your mother

to stick that rattler up her ass. Sucking

on plastic won’t get you anywhere. Get

dressed and stop wearing underwear.

Cry out. Protest your decapitation.

Life is a luxury. Stop playing it cool.

Renounce your throne. Cross the border.

Get yourself declared persona…