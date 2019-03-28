Baby, I’m So Cold – Kindra M. Austin

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

You don’t know what love is at noon o’clock on

Tuesday, when I tell you I’m so cold that I can’t even

fucking feel it

anymore, expect for

inside—just inside the doorway where

my walls still quake with a singular mind

not mine, but theirs.

And you can’t tell the difference,

like my stupid cunt

can’t tell the

difference—the

goddamned

difference ‘tween

pleasure and affection.

Noon-thirty,

you gotta get home cos she is waiting cos

your home is her home,

too—

I got no type of home worth

mentioning.

I don’t know what love is at midnight o’clock on

Wednesday, when I answer your call—

I’m so fucking cold that I can’t feel it

anymore.

Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder…