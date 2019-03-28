Baby, I’m So Cold – Kindra M. Austin

Kindra Austin gives me the chills
Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
You don’t know what love is at noon o’clock on
Tuesday, when I tell you I’m so cold that I can’t even
fucking feel it
anymore, expect for
inside—just inside the doorway where
my walls still quake with a singular mind
not mine, but theirs.
And you can’t tell the difference,
like my stupid cunt
can’t tell the
difference—the
goddamned
difference ‘tween
pleasure and affection.
Noon-thirty,
you gotta get home cos she is waiting cos
your home is her home,
too—
I got no type of home worth
mentioning.
I don’t know what love is at midnight o’clock on
Wednesday, when I answer your call—
I’m so fucking cold that I can’t feel it
anymore.
Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She's also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder…
