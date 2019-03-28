SD Short Story Contest Finalist: All Caps, No Spaces – Wes Trexler

You’re completely disoriented as you run down the steps of the courthouse in Downtown Manhattan. This isn’t exactly your neighborhood, and it’s hard to get your bearings straight at first, but you know you have to move fast and catch a train soon, any train headed Uptown, so you move as quick as you can in dress shoes minus the laces.

Within a couple blocks you spot the green globes of a Metro tunnel, and head for the station at Foley Square.

On the platform you grow anxious. You were just sprung from Central Booking about fifteen minutes ago, and you’re humming with pent-up energy. You repeat some details in your head, memorizing acronym-encrypted chunks of vital intel.

“ROR…released on recognizance…three misdemeanors. Franklin Seigel from the NLG…you were sprung by Frank Seigel, CUNY Law professor…no, respected CUNY Law professor.”

You didn’t sleep at all in holding, so now, in a quasi-hypnogogic state, your head spins, leaning back…