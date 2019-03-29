Aquamarine

Poetry Leave a comment

melancholy
an aquamarine tide
that washes over me
flooding my banks
piercing my sea walls
reminding me
how deeply human
I am
how delicate
how fragile
this woman’s heart

© 2018 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s