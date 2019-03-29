Call for Submissions: There Is Strength In Our Stories

In honor of Sexual Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, Blood Into Ink and We Will Not Be Silenced are putting out a call for submissions for your lived experience of sexual harassment and assault. We believe that there is strength in our collective voices. We believe our work is not done. Writing and art accepted for There Is Strength In Our Stories will be published on Blood Into Ink’s website and through the BII social media accounts, as well as on the We Will Not Be Silenced Facebook page during the month of April 2019.

Writers and artists can submit up to three pieces of creative work (poetry, prose, essay, and/or original artwork.) Pieces of writing should be limited in length (under 1,500 words.) Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable. You will be asked to provide a brief biography (75 words or less.)

Please do not consider nonacceptance as any diminishment of your experience.

Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you still own the rights to your work.

We will NOT be accepting pieces previously published in the Anthology We Will Not Be Silenced, but the original contributors are encouraged to submit other pieces of writing and/or art.

Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color and should be 300 DPI.

All submissions should be uploaded to our Submittable site by midnight, April 23, 2019