One Year Ago Today: Sewn

we line up the edges
of our frayed hearts
thread a sharp needle
with silken floss
spun from fragile hopes
newfound trust
dreams
private smiles
midnight whispers
passionate kisses
we sew slowly
carefully
small, neat stitches
smoothing wrinkles
from our fabric
ensuring fit
checking for gaps
puckering
going back once
or twice
to unsew missteps
correcting as necessary
before finishing a smooth seam
step back to
admire our handiwork
we have created
something fresh
something new
to wrap ourselves in
on cold nights
tough enough to shelter us
in a storm
a thing of beauty
made from torn edges
and bruised flesh
a new whole
more than the sum
of its parts
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved