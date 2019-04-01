Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Campaign

We Will Not Be Silenced is an anthology of original artwork and pieces of poetry, prose, and essay written by survivors of sexual assault and harassment. Featuring 95 writers and artists spanning the globe, this project is an ambitious one lead by indie authors Kindra M. Austin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Rachel Finch, and Christine E. Ray; and, all survivors themselves.

It’s time that our voices are heard and respected. The editors of We Will Not Be Silenced know the pain of living with secrets. We also know the healing power of art, and the written word. We believe our collective stories can educate, lessen isolation, and inspire.

We are humbly asking for donations at this time. 100% of the proceeds will be used to get copies of this book to the people who need it most: individual survivors; organizations that provide services for those who have experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault; libraries; university gender studies programs; and other organizations dedicated to dismantling rape culture and reducing the incidence of sexual violence.