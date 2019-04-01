There is Strength in Our Stories: Indecent- Grace Alexander

Blood Into Ink

I remember

a tiny staff break room

a coworker

a shared history

of

assault

perpetrated by the ones closest to us.

She’s sitting

cockeyed in her chair

chewing a PB&J.

She woke up

sore

her pajama pant leg neatly cut away,

betrayed twice in a night

once by the muscle relaxer that sent her deep into

blackness

and once by the man she called

husband.

My bad, he said, the next morning.

My bad, he said, and laughed.

She had to dig pieces of the crushed tampon out of herself

with a spoon.

She tells the story with no tears

resigned.

(He didn’t even

know why

she was mad.)

it wasn’t the first time men

or boys

had taken what they wanted.

Her first experience was at the hands of her best friend. He

lured her into the woods for

his classmates to have their – what

did they call…