One Year Ago Today: Black Roses and Moonlight

She brings black roses and moonlight

fireflies like stars in her sky

bare feet caress the dewy ground

night blooming jasmine

reaching up to brush her opal skin

she is a casualty of time

forgotten midnight goddess

slipped from her stem

name no long invoked reverently on

devout lips

her followers reduced to

the night creatures

who fly above

trail at her feet

she shakes her head sadly at

the sorry state of affairs

old ways replaced by

franchised faith

found on televisions

drive-up chapels where

Elvis impersonators

listen to sins

dole out penance

under neon lights

for just a small tithe

Visa, Mastercard and Discover accepted

they say you are

what you worship

bemused

she journeys on

wonders what humanity now prays for

in their concrete fortresses surrounded

by asphalt seas

something electronic perhaps



