One Year Ago Today: Black Roses and Moonlight

She brings black roses and moonlight
fireflies like stars in her sky
bare feet caress the dewy ground
night blooming jasmine
reaching up to brush her opal skin
she is a casualty of time
forgotten midnight goddess
slipped from her stem
name no long invoked reverently on
devout lips
her followers reduced to
the night creatures
who fly above
trail at her feet
she shakes her head sadly at
the sorry state of affairs
old ways replaced by
franchised faith
found on televisions
drive-up chapels where
Elvis impersonators
listen to sins
dole out penance
under neon lights
for just a small tithe
Visa, Mastercard and Discover accepted
they say you are
what you worship
bemused
she journeys on
wonders what humanity now prays for
in their concrete fortresses surrounded
by asphalt seas
something electronic perhaps
 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

