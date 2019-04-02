There is Strength in Our Stories: Triggered – Tianna G. Hansen

There is Strength in Our Stories
she hunts it
nocked bow tethered to her shoulder
monster clear in her sights
the beast will die
a slow death. after she slashes
through her wilderness of distress
wearing its blood
like a gown.
Arrow pouring maiden
with hounds at her heels
effortlessly weaves through trees
their trunks like guardians – tall,
unmoved.
do not give up this hunt
she intones.
sheds skin like a barracuda
razor-sharp teeth fall loose
one by
one by
one
until she’s free
triggered no more.
Tianna G. Hansen has been writing her whole life. She founded and is Editor-in-Chief of Rhythm & Bones Press, a small press focused on the idea of healing through writing. She believes there is always something beautiful to be found in the darkest moments. Her work has been published widely in many forms; find it at CreativeTianna.com, follow her on Facebook @tiannaghansen / Twitter @tiannag92 / Instagram…
