There is Strength in Our Stories: Triggered – Tianna G. Hansen

Blood Into Ink

she hunts it

nocked bow tethered to her shoulder

monster clear in her sights

the beast will die

a slow death. after she slashes

through her wilderness of distress

wearing its blood

like a gown.

Arrow pouring maiden

with hounds at her heels

effortlessly weaves through trees

their trunks like guardians – tall,

unmoved.

do not give up this hunt



she intones.

sheds skin like a barracuda

razor-sharp teeth fall loose

one by

one by

one

until she’s free

triggered no more.

Tianna G. Hansen has been writing her whole life. She founded and is Editor-in-Chief of Rhythm & Bones Press, a small press focused on the idea of healing through writing. She believes there is always something beautiful to be found in the darkest moments. Her work has been published widely in many forms; find it at CreativeTianna.com, follow her on Facebook @tiannaghansen / Twitter @tiannag92 / Instagram…