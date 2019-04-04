One Year Ago Today: The Choices Before Me

Originally published on Blood Into Ink

three choices lay before me
rose gold circlet
of willful ignorance
happiness of certainty
guaranteed
never again would I need to question
my words or deeds
indecision
guilt
no longer mine to carry
the diadem of copper poppies
bestowing the blessed gift of forgetting
shoulders lifted by erasure of all painful memory
brow smoothed
childlike innocence returned
no shame
no terrors
to haunt my sleep
this tempted me briefly
but I grew worried
that what made me the woman I am
would also be lost
disremembered
the crown of thorns remained
woven of twisted vine
barbs that pierce the skin
rested most easily upon my head
I was never destined to be queen
writer of  truths is the mantle mine
gifted with the sight
my voice a whisper become a roar
pure red blood pricked from my finger
an endless supply of ink

