One Year Ago Today: The Choices Before Me

Originally published on Blood Into Ink

three choices lay before me

rose gold circlet

of willful ignorance

happiness of certainty

guaranteed

never again would I need to question

my words or deeds

indecision

guilt

no longer mine to carry

the diadem of copper poppies

bestowing the blessed gift of forgetting

shoulders lifted by erasure of all painful memory

brow smoothed

childlike innocence returned

no shame

no terrors

to haunt my sleep

this tempted me briefly

but I grew worried

that what made me the woman I am

would also be lost

disremembered

the crown of thorns remained

woven of twisted vine

barbs that pierce the skin

rested most easily upon my head

I was never destined to be queen

writer of truths is the mantle mine

gifted with the sight

my voice a whisper become a roar

pure red blood pricked from my finger

an endless supply of ink

Image courtesy of Katerina Plotnikova

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved