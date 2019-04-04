There is Strength in Our Stories: MeToo# – Christian Garduno

Blood Into Ink

Casual stalking

constant messaging

expected domesticity

being shushed

getting rushed

not getting called on in class

always second-guessing your instincts

sexism @@ blatent/institutional

“one day I’ll tell somebody”

not feeling safe anywhere

silent survivors

I must have done something wrong*

“NO” is a complete sentence

Propositioned cornered cat-calling

inappropriate conversations

harassed assaulted sexist “jokes”

false testimony rape hoax

slut shaming victim blaming

objectifying abuse violence

unwanted exhibitionism

unwanted voyeurism

unwanted dick pics

helplessness*

“Your fault you were drinking”

“Well, was she wearing a thong?”

“Sounds like she just wants attention or something”

Bitchy uptight frigid

guilt shame trauma

ignorant BOYS will be BOYS

relax, it’s just locker room banter lol

Christian Garduno was raised in the Los Angeles area and studied History at the University of California, Berkeley. He is the type of writer who works late into the night, most often until sunrise. His hobbies include making mix tapes…