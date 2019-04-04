There is Strength in Our Stories: MeToo# – Christian Garduno

There is Strength in Our Stories
Casual stalking
constant messaging
expected domesticity
being shushed
getting rushed
not getting called on in class
always second-guessing your instincts
sexism @@ blatent/institutional
“one day I’ll tell somebody”
not feeling safe anywhere
silent survivors
I must have done something wrong*
“NO” is a complete sentence
Propositioned cornered cat-calling
inappropriate conversations
harassed assaulted sexist “jokes”
false testimony rape hoax
slut shaming victim blaming
objectifying abuse violence
unwanted exhibitionism
unwanted voyeurism
unwanted dick pics
helplessness*
“Your fault you were drinking”
“Well, was she wearing a thong?”
“Sounds like she just wants attention or something”
Bitchy uptight frigid
guilt shame trauma
ignorant BOYS will be BOYS
relax, it’s just locker room banter lol
