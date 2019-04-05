One Year Ago Today: Fault-y Memory

there was a time
I longed
only to hold
your worn
chambray shirt
close to my nose
breathe your
lingering scent
deep into my lungs
memorize you
with hungry eyes
every line of your face
painted delicately against
my closed lids
sculpt your shape
with my hands
on tousled plum sheets
warm from our bodies
tangled
to remember every detail
of you
now that you are gone
inexplicably scratching
an itch for freedom
your next great adventure
I rue the hours
spent carving you
crystal clear
upon the walls
of my memory
I count grains of sand
as they fall
into my hourglass
longing for the arrival of
the forgetting time

© 2018 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

