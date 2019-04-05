There is Strength in Our Stories: Scissors in Hiding – Bina Ruchi Perino

There I am, waiting with the dark.

Dutiful, unquestioning, quiet.

Is that you gripping my neck and

threading through me? Is that me,

halved down the center and opened

end to end? Your heavy palm,

a warm clasping bed, hits the door.

Holds me down. Holds my hand.

Airy staccato breaths escape

when you touch me, when

I’m whole and separate and come

back together, I’m crisscrossing,

wearing down at the screw,

making shapes of giving, giving

until my body is a tool in secret.

Is that me mistaking control for desire?