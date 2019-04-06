Candice Louisa Daquin Reviews The Lithium Chronicles

Thrilled to announce the release of Nicole Lyons’ epic The Lithium Chronicles
The thing about Nicole Lyons is …. There are too many things
about Nicole Lyons and nothing about her is sufficient to encompass all that
she is and will be.
She’s more than words. But she is without doubt the fiery
mistress of words. She knows the power within words. She knows the spells behind
words. She can inhabit a word and possess it and then give it back to you, with
her own unique signature upon it.
How she has that mastery I don’t know, but single-handedly she’s
responsible for new genres that she alone OWNS.
So, when her publishers send me an advance copy of The
Lithium Chronicles Vol. 1., to review, I get a little light-headed and vacillate
between two tactics; Going completely fan-girl overboard and trying to stay
professional. I think I’ll go completely fan-girl overboard.
The cover alone has a claim to magnificence. And it’s…
