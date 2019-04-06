One Year Ago Today: Birth

most believe
that the day of our birth
is the Monday or Friday we are
expelled from the womb
covered in blood and vernix
wailing our outrage
at bright lights
cold air
the volume of sound
assaulting
our newborn ears
some believe that
birth is the moment
we gain consciousness
become aware
that there is a me
separate and complete
from you
me who thinks
who feels
who needs
who wants
I ponder whether
we are born
reborn
in the eyes of another
rare moments
of intimacy
where we strip
our souls bare
truly allow ourselves
to be seen
to be known
heart to heart
soul to soul
whether we experience
a birth of self
at moments of discovery
when we look at ourselves
unflinching
pretenses stripped away
see and accept fully
who we see in the mirror
calendars
sparkling candles
do not strike me
as true measures of insight
nor indicators
of wisdom
some are only born once
unto this world
while others
shine with the light
of being born
and reborn
many times
through the years
Inspired by a piece of drunken dialogue on the TV show The Imposters
Image courtesy of Pinterest
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved