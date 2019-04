I cannot

be broken

twice

but life is

doing its

damn best

to bend me

fold me

into painful

sharp

origami shapes

crane

butterfly

swan

turtle

frog

dragon

over and over

deep creases form

in my skin

my muscles twist

bones scream

heart aches from compression

soul cries mercy

as I contort

become unrecognizable

fall to the ground

like crumpled paper



© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved