One Year Ago Today: Eulogy for a Friend

your death taught me

far too young

the heavy legacy

carried by those

left in the wake

of suicide

I was more

than a little

in love with

your beautiful

cheekbones

could spend an

entire class

studying those elegant

hands

I sensed a kindred spirit

behind your tough girl cool

so protective of raw

vulnerability

I could feel

below your unruffled surface

I tried to reach out to you

after you lost him

to self-inflicted wounds

but my voice was

a mere whisper

in the hurricane

even after all these years

I am so very sorry

that I

that we

were not enough

to call you back

from the abyss

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved