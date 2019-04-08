One Year Ago Today: Eulogy for a Friend

your death taught me
far too young
the heavy legacy
carried by those
left in the wake
of suicide
I was more
than a little
in love with
your beautiful
cheekbones
could spend an
entire class
studying those elegant
hands
I sensed a kindred spirit
behind your tough girl cool
so protective of raw
vulnerability
I could feel
below your unruffled surface
I tried to reach out to you
after you lost him
to self-inflicted wounds
but my voice was
a mere whisper
in the hurricane
even after all these years
I am so very sorry
that I
that we
were not enough
to call you back
from the abyss
