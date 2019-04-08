One Year Ago Today: Saffron and Chestnuts

I pity you

you with your

narrow definitions

of beauty

constrained

by the notion

that a woman

must be a

walking

talking

Barbie doll

petite

blue eyed

blonde curls

to earn a place on your arm

you are blind

to how sexy her strong is

or her throaty laugh

that gorgeous brain

her wicked sense of humor

you don’t know how delicious

her saffron lips taste

or the way her chestnut eyes sparkle

when she wraps her

golden brown arms

around my neck

and calls me “Baby”

