One Year Ago Today: Saffron and Chestnuts

Poetry Leave a comment

I pity you
you with your
narrow definitions
of beauty
constrained
by the notion
that a woman
must be a
walking
talking
Barbie doll
petite
blue eyed
blonde curls
to earn a place on your arm
you are blind
to how sexy her strong is
or her throaty laugh
that gorgeous brain
her wicked sense of humor
you don’t know how delicious
her saffron lips taste
or the way her chestnut eyes sparkle
when she wraps her
golden brown arms
around my neck
and calls me “Baby”

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s