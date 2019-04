water falls steady

drop by

drop

over smooth stones

weathered

soft gray

and white

into the still

black pool

they create

ever widening circles

on the mirrored surface

lap at my bare legs

pull at my hem

with surprising strength

I feel the moon’s gravity

in the ripples’ greedy hunger

seeking to drag me under

engulf me

until my edges blur

and I lose meaning

Image courtesy of Jacob Sutton

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved