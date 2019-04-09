Upon This Hill – Christine E. Ray

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

From Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective, available on Amazon, Book Depository, Barnes & Noble online, and other major online book retailers

the pages of

the calendar

remain unchanged

old

outdated

too much effort

required

to remove it

from the wall

I no longer wear

a watch upon my

pale wrist

no need to measure

minutes

hours

by the passing

of a hand

before my face

hourglass sand

trickles grain by grain from

fractured glass bulb

onto the copper table

I write my name

upon the surface

a eulogy

time has gained

a boneless quality

become a black sea

I no longer swim in

a twilight land

where stunted sunflowers

dwarf versions

of their former selves

strain on anxious stalks

reach for stingy rays

of an indifferent sun

their petiolate leaves

grab hungrily

at my bare feet

calves

anchor me in place

I stand frozen

for…