I have learned

to carry my ghosts

with reverence

slip them gently

into my coat pockets

cradle them close

to carotid pulse

these most loyal

of my companions

lull to the steady beat

of my survivor’s heart

they are with me

always

unseen but

not unfelt

borrowing touches through

my fingertips

stolen glances

through my eyes

my ears filled with

whispered secrets of

the dead

haunting and

haunted still

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved