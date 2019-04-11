And The Winners Are. . .

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

In November of 2018, the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective announced its first Short Story Contest centered around the theme ‘Things Would Never Be The Same.’ We received 129 submissions from around the globe with incredibly diverse interpretations of the theme.

We took these submissions very seriously, going through not one, not two, but three rounds of judging that included publishing our 11 finalists on Sudden Denouement. We thank everyone who read, liked, commented, shared, and voted on these fine pieces of writing.

We are pleased to announce our winners!

1st place:

Basilike Pappa – No More Than You Can Salt



2nd place: Wes Trexler – All Caps, No Spaces



3rd place : Stephanie Clark – The Chasm &

C.G. Thompson – Lies



Honourable Mentions:

Allister Nelson – Unholy Communion &

Riley Mayes – Las Luchadoras

