Dedicated to Nicole Lyons and to all writers who have had their works plagiarized
my words
my blood
my bones
my tears
my pain
my joy
my heart
my soul
you may steal
my words
borrow
my sentences
appropriate
my verse
but my
fingerprints
have marked them
they are woven
like strands of my DNA
the essence of who I am
rings true
you will not
steal my voice
you shall not
steal my truth
forces far more powerful
far more fierce
than you
have tried to silence me
and still I stand
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved