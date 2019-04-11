There is Strength in Our Stories: you sang the same song – Linda M. Crate

Blood Into Ink

i was vulnerable

as a rose

yet to open,

and you thought you

would force

my petals wide awake

as if you were the sun in my sky

rather than the darkest night

without moon;

i was in a deep pit of depression

just wanted to take a walk

you insisted it was late and dark

that we could talk in your room—

naïvely i listened to what you said

took it at face value,

but it soon became apparent to me

that talking was the last thing

on your mind;

i strained to watch a movie i had no interest in

just to escape your lips

you were close, too close

then you forced me to touch your dick

i recoiled

you acted as if you were the one that had any right

to be angry

only calmed down when i told you about the ex

that tried to…