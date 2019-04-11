There is Strength in Our Stories: you sang the same song – Linda M. Crate

There is Strength in Our Stories
i was vulnerable
as a rose
yet to open,
and you thought you
would force
my petals wide awake
as if you were the sun in my sky
rather than the darkest night
without moon;
i was in a deep pit of depression
just wanted to take a walk
you insisted it was late and dark
that we could talk in your room—
naïvely i listened to what you said
took it at face value,
but it soon became apparent to me
that talking was the last thing
on your mind;
i strained to watch a movie i had no interest in
just to escape your lips
you were close, too close
then you forced me to touch your dick
i recoiled
you acted as if you were the one that had any right
to be angry
only calmed down when i told you about the ex
that tried to…
View original post 111 more words