I want to fall
in love
with words
again
roll them
sensuously
around my mouth
caress them slowly
with teeth
with tongue
before I swallow
whole
their rich taste
of chocolate
and bourbon
a silken burn
as they work
their way
slowly down
to my core
I want to fall
in love
with sentences
again
that coalesce
within my veins
feel them thrum
electric
in my blood
with each beat
of this poet’s heart
I want to fall
in love
again
with virgin
parchment
that sits
forlornly
upon my desk
longing to be filled
I want to ink my pen
deep crimson red
and spill my
sacred truth
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved