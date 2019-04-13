I want to fall

in love

with words

again

roll them

sensuously

around my mouth

caress them slowly

with teeth

with tongue

before I swallow

whole

their rich taste

of chocolate

and bourbon

a silken burn

as they work

their way

slowly down

to my core

I want to fall

in love

with sentences

again

that coalesce

within my veins

feel them thrum

electric

in my blood

with each beat

of this poet’s heart

I want to fall

in love

again

with virgin

parchment

that sits

forlornly

upon my desk

longing to be filled

I want to ink my pen

deep crimson red

and spill my

sacred truth

