cardstock

glue

strips of torn silk

tiny silver beads

feather found

on a walk

we took together

midnight poem

from my soul

indelibly inked

upon the surface

the secrets

about you

I have been

keeping

this is how I construct

the paper heart

I hand to you

a gift

a proxy

for the delicate

clockwork

inside my chest

that has

oh so slowly

begun to beat

in time

with yours

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved