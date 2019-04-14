Five More Days to Submit to But you don’t LOOK sick: Battles we fight with invisible illness – an Anthology

Indie Blu(e) Publishing is still accepting submissions for an anthology about the lived experience of chronic, invisible physical illness. If you have been diagnosed with such an illness (for example: lupus, MS, fibromyalgia, chronic Lyme disease, migraine headache, etc.) or are a caretaker for someone who has, share your truth with us. We believe that creative expression can enlighten, connect, support, and heal.

Writers and artists can submit up to three pieces of creative work (poetry, prose, essay, and/or original Artwork.) Pieces of writing should be limited in length (under 1,000 words.)

Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable. You will be asked to provide a brief biography (75 words or less) to be included in the anthology.

You will be notified if your work is accepted. Please do not consider non- acceptance as any diminishment of your experience, but as with any publishing venture, we must try to fit the individual pieces together into a strong whole.

Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you still own the rights to your work.

Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color, but all artwork should be black and white compatible.

All submissions should be uploaded to our Submittable page by midnight, Friday, April 19, 2019.