My Day at the Fair

Poetry Leave a comment

my decision
you thought
was quite
impetuous
impulsive
immature
reactive
spiteful
even
I assure you
it was
not
your recent words
all about you
(of course)
focused thoughts
I had been mulling over
for some time
like a laser
in that moment
of crystalline clarity
I realized it was
long past time
to dismount
the carousel
we have been
riding
I have loved the
painted horses
ostrich
zebra
the elephant
wreathed with
roses and gold
but I have known
for some time
that you see me
as an object
a tool
for your use
I have grown weary
of broken  promises
the tinny music
the flashing lights
of this circular
ride
it is time
to go home

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s