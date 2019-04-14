My Day at the Fair

my decision

you thought

was quite

impetuous

impulsive

immature

reactive

spiteful

even

I assure you

it was

not

your recent words

all about you

(of course)

focused thoughts

I had been mulling over

for some time

like a laser

in that moment

of crystalline clarity

I realized it was

long past time

to dismount

the carousel

we have been

riding

I have loved the

painted horses

ostrich

zebra

the elephant

wreathed with

roses and gold

but I have known

for some time

that you see me

as an object

a tool

for your use

I have grown weary

of broken promises

the tinny music

the flashing lights

of this circular

ride

it is time

to go home

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved