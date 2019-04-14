My Day at the Fair

my decision
you thought
was quite
impetuous
impulsive
immature
reactive
spiteful
even
I assure you
it was
not
your recent words
all about you
(of course)
focused thoughts
I had been mulling over
for some time
like a laser
in that moment
of crystalline clarity
I realized it was
long past time
to dismount
the carousel
we have been
riding
I have loved the
painted horses
ostrich
zebra
the elephant
wreathed with
roses and gold
but I have known
for some time
that you see me
as an object
a tool
for your use
I have grown weary
of broken promises
the tinny music
the flashing lights
of this circular
ride
it is time
to go home
