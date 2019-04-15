One Year Ago Today: Running with the Wolves (revisited)

Moon full
ripe
shining on skin
alabaster
frost crunching
under bare feet
breath a vaporous cloud
in chill night air
I do not feel the cold
shiver only from the thrill
Mournful cry
of my brothers and sisters
in the still night
calls to me
sings of adventures
to be shared
pulses in my veins
awakens the hunter
lures me to the pack
I give up
my fear
my humanity
I offer
rich red blood
burning passion
that smolders deep
I embrace
the night
heady freedom
darkness
wildness
I am running with the wolves tonight
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved