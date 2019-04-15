One Year Ago Today: Running with the Wolves (revisited)

Poetry Leave a comment

Moon full
ripe
shining on skin
alabaster
frost crunching
under bare feet
breath a vaporous cloud
in chill night air
I do not feel the cold
shiver only from the thrill

Mournful cry
of my brothers and sisters
in the still night
calls to me
sings of adventures
to be shared
pulses in my veins
awakens the hunter
lures me to the pack

I give up
my fear
my humanity
I offer
rich red blood
burning passion
that smolders deep
I embrace
the night
heady freedom
darkness
wildness
 
I am running with the wolves tonight

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s