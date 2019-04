Inspired by Sarah Doughty’s A Way Out

I feel you in my bones

deep within the marrow

your name written

crimson and ivory

on platelets

and leukocytes

I reach out my hand

but still you slip away

so much crystalized

phosphorus

crushed calcium

leaving me brittle

hollow

bitter scars of ossification

only proof that you once

dwelled within me

