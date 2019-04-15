‘Walk’ He Said. ‘It will be Good for You’

my doctor said
I should walk
outside
the sunshine
good for
the mood
the activity
just enough
to tame
unruly blood
sugar levels
back into range
so I walked
this morning
the sunshine
was good for
my mood
and intrigue
in the neighbor’s
new water garden
almost distracted
me from the
stiffness in
my ass and
upper thighs
the ache
behind each knee
grinding pain
splitting apart
my lower
vertebrae
18 minutes
of walking
if I ignored
the fact
that just 2 years ago
I could have
covered the
same distance
in 8 minutes
I almost felt
like a normal person
or I would have
until 4 hours later
when my body
replied Hah! I’ll
show you
and left me wrinkled
and limp
across the mattress
too tired
to even
lift
my
arms
with
no more
spoons
left
for
the
day. . .
