‘Walk’ He Said. ‘It will be Good for You’

my doctor said

I should walk

outside

the sunshine

good for

the mood

the activity

just enough

to tame

unruly blood

sugar levels

back into range

so I walked

this morning

the sunshine

was good for

my mood

and intrigue

in the neighbor’s

new water garden

almost distracted

me from the

stiffness in

my ass and

upper thighs

the ache

behind each knee

grinding pain

splitting apart

my lower

vertebrae

18 minutes

of walking

if I ignored

the fact

that just 2 years ago

I could have

covered the

same distance

in 8 minutes

I almost felt

like a normal person

or I would have

until 4 hours later

when my body

replied Hah! I’ll

show you

and left me wrinkled

and limp

across the mattress

too tired

to even

lift

my

arms

with

no more

spoons

left

for

the

day. . .

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved