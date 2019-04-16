Woman Seeking Poetry

i am looking
for poetry
in every day
objects
the story
unfolding
in the pulse
of a day
i am looking
for beauty
in the moth
on my
fingertip
the music
of spring breezes
mussing my hair
i am seeking
the place
at the core
of my soul
where words
used to
glitter
like fine grains
of sand
on the banks
of my shore

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

