Woman Seeking Poetry

i am looking

for poetry

in every day

objects

the story

unfolding

in the pulse

of a day

i am looking

for beauty

in the moth

on my

fingertip

the music

of spring breezes

mussing my hair

i am seeking

the place

at the core

of my soul

where words

used to

glitter

like fine grains

of sand

on the banks

of my shore

