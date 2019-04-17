Call for Submissions

Indie Blu(e) Publishing

Indie Blu(e) Publishing will be releasing an Anthology of Lesbian Poets later in 2019. Themes of this Anthology will include identity, coming out, relationship, family, love, loss, and sensuality (rather than graphic erotica.) The deadline for submissions is June 16, 2019.  Submissions can be sent directly to candicedaquin@gmail.com and should be accompanied by a brief biography not to exceed 75 words.

  • The maximum number of submissions per writer is FIVE.
  • Writing should be submitted as a Word or PDF attachment.  If you choose to submit a poetry meme, the meme must be accompanied by the text in a Word or PDF version.
  • Artwork for the Anthology is also being accepted and must be able to be reproduced clearly in black and white.

Questions?  Contact Candice Daquin at candicedaquin@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest.

