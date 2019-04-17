One Year Ago Today: I Am A Run On Sentence

I am a run on

sentence

too many ideas

ping pong

through my head

too many fragments

of me

run amok

across the page

of my life

no patience

with punctuation

no place left

to pause

for breath

hurtling

always hurtling

onward

afraid to stop

too long

to rest

hesitant to

contemplate

each phrase

on its own

in its weighty

separateness

wary of pausing

to consider

meaning

context

direction

implication

reluctant to allow

each element

of my sentence

to sit

for a moment

and breathe. . .

 

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

