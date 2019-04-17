One Year Ago Today: I Am A Run On Sentence

I am a run on
sentence
too many ideas
ping pong
through my head
too many fragments
of me
run amok
across the page
of my life
no patience
with punctuation
no place left
to pause
for breath
hurtling
always hurtling
onward
afraid to stop
too long
to rest
hesitant to
contemplate
each phrase
on its own
in its weighty
separateness
wary of pausing
to consider
meaning
context
direction
implication
reluctant to allow
each element
of my sentence
to sit
for a moment
and breathe. . .
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved