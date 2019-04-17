Wednesday (oops)Writing Prompt Challenge, April 17, 2019

Go Dog Go Café

Apologies for this not being posted yesterday!!! We hope you will still join us!

Devereaux Frazier and Beth Amanda are currently hosting the Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge which was started by our star writer Christine Ray. We hope to offer all of you something that will spark your creativity and willingness to participate.

The prompts are designed to be quick challenges that can be written in 10 to 15minutes, inspire you creatively, are fun, and get everyone interacting. Please post your response to the prompt in the comments below and show your fellow posters some love and support. All members of the Go Dog Go community, including Baristas, are welcome to participate. Feel free to share this post on your own blogs and/or Facebook.

Today’s prompt:

Use the phrase “fading light” in a poem or piece of prose.

Happy writing!