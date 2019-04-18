One Year Ago Today: My Lonely Seasons Pass/A Mad World Poem: Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller

The days blend, one into the other,

Waking naked into the world, I stare

Into a meaningless blur trying for

Definition with a shave and makeup

Armor to protect from soulless work

Seeping inside these walls to steal

What remains of my fight. I sleep

Empty in bed, cold featureless sheets

Cover my flesh, only virgin pillows

Wrapped in white, offering contours.

Loneliness like a season failing passage.