One Year Ago Today: Recklessly She Declared Truth

Thank you Davy D at the Go Dog Go Cafe for this morning’s inspiration

recklessly, she looked

deep inside

found fire & ice

in her heart

smelled

iron & copper

in her blood

felt moon & ocean tides

tug her soul

knew the hum of words

crawling under skin

burning to escape

knew herself a poet

the short-sightedness

of self-declared authorities

who believed themselves

arbitrators

anointed from above

be damned

she knew they lacked

the wisdom

the clarity

the passion

to judge

all that she was

truth would be

hers alone

to reveal

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray