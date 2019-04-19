One Year Ago Today: Recklessly She Declared Truth

Thank you Davy D at the Go Dog Go Cafe for this morning’s inspiration
recklessly, she looked
deep inside
found fire & ice
in her heart
smelled
iron & copper
in her blood
felt moon & ocean tides
tug her soul
knew the hum of words
crawling under skin
burning to escape
knew herself a poet
the short-sightedness
of self-declared authorities
who believed themselves
arbitrators
anointed from above
be damned
she knew they lacked
the wisdom
the clarity
the passion
to judge
all that she was
truth would be
hers alone
to reveal
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray