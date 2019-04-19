1Wise-Woman packs a punch
Churned in chronic cloud
Wafted away
To tenebrous fray
I’m wrecked
Face down
Among ash anointed dirt
Abysmally amassing
Illness
Sadness
Death
So lonely
Don’t tell me
About reasons
Or better places
In this house
Where words are weapons
And welts wail long after
The belts been cinched
This is chaos
And I’m lost
Waiting for a day
When I’ll write pretty things
Now sweet singing is stifled
But for mournful melancholy
Seeping from my chest
Compressed
By weight
Of souls
I’ve collected
Disconnected
Rejected
Infected
Ready
For disintegration
To begin
Go ahead
Shift