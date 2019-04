haunted hours

when my ghosts emerge

from the ether

waltz in slow rotation

through my memories

music only they

can hear played by a

skeletal orchestra

backside of the night

when my demons

come out to play

leapfrog through

my dreams

like rowdy children

with fangs

with talons

Red Rover

Red Rover

shall we play

hide and seek?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved