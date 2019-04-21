One Year Ago Today: Undone

my quiet stretches out

like a web of shadow

words unsaid

black diamonds

that glitter on delicate strands of moonlight

shining through frosted windows

I kneel

naked

vulnerable

in the shadows cast by candle flame

I am undone

brought low

I have no language

to express need

no words

to beg for comfort

only silent tears

averted eyes

aching heart

weary head

fists clenched

to mask the shaking

have you learned me

enough

to understand

that tonight

the first move is yours to make

that you must be the strong one?

