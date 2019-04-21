One Year Ago Today: Undone

my quiet stretches out
like a web of shadow
words unsaid
black diamonds
that glitter on delicate strands of moonlight
shining through frosted windows

I kneel
naked
vulnerable
in the shadows cast by candle flame
I am undone
brought low

I have no language
to express need
no words
to beg for comfort
only silent tears
averted eyes
aching heart
weary head
fists clenched
to mask the shaking

have you learned me
enough
to understand
that tonight
the first move is yours to make
that you must be the strong one?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

