Jazz In the Wee Hours

3 am
I am sleepless
restless
while the
house slumbers
around me
soft jazz
keeps me company
while I write into
the stillness
very faintly
I start to hear
a hidden drum
low
subtle
rat-a-tat-tat
rat-a-tat-tat
a heart beat
rhythmic and
hypnotic
the night suddenly
comes alive
pulls at
my consciousness
brings me closer
to the speakers
starts to thrum
in my blood
I am entranced
enchanted
fascinated
who is this musician
who has stolen
stealthily
during these
wee hours
and seduced me
with this clandestine
percussive beat?
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
2 comments
Picturing this, and heart and drummer synchronizing – magical
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Bob! It is an older piece that I stripped bare today. I can still hear that rat-a-tat-tat. . .
LikeLike