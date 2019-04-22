Jazz In the Wee Hours

3 am

I am sleepless

restless

while the

house slumbers

around me

soft jazz

keeps me company

while I write into

the stillness

very faintly

I start to hear

a hidden drum

low

subtle

rat-a-tat-tat

rat-a-tat-tat

a heart beat

rhythmic and

hypnotic

the night suddenly

comes alive

pulls at

my consciousness

brings me closer

to the speakers

starts to thrum

in my blood

I am entranced

enchanted

fascinated

who is this musician

who has stolen

stealthily

during these

wee hours

and seduced me

with this clandestine

percussive beat?

