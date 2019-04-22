Jazz In the Wee Hours

Poetry

3 am
I am sleepless
restless
while the
house slumbers
around me
soft jazz
keeps me company
while I write into
the stillness
very faintly
I start to hear
a hidden drum
low
subtle
rat-a-tat-tat
rat-a-tat-tat
a heart beat
rhythmic and
hypnotic
the night suddenly
comes alive
pulls at
my consciousness
brings me closer
to the speakers
starts to thrum
in my blood
I am entranced
enchanted
fascinated
who is this musician
who has stolen
stealthily
during these 
wee hours
and seduced me
with this clandestine
percussive beat?

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

