TUESDAY, APRIL 23 DEADLINE UPDATE

Our apologies to those of you who have tried to get last minute submissions in for our There Is Strength In Our Stories Event. We received such an overwhelming amount of submissions for There Is Strength In Our Stories and the upcoming anthology But You Don’t Look Sick that Submittable froze our calls yesterday.

We WILL accept submissions to There Is Strength In Our Stories by email until midnight EST tonight at indieblucollective@gmail.com.

Your submission should include your name/pen name EXACTLY as you want it to appear online and a biography of 75 words or less.

Writers and artists can submit up to three pieces of creative work (poetry, prose, essay, and/or original artwork.) Pieces of writing should be limited in length (under 1,500 words.) Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable.

Please do not consider nonacceptance as any diminishment of your experience.

Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you still own the rights to your work.

Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color and should be 300 DPI.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience but are thrilled by how many submissions we have received. The diversity and quality of the work has been outstanding.