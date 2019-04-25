We Will Not Be Silenced Honored by Toi Magazine

The editors of Indie Blue Publishing were thrilled and honored when we were contacted by Toi Magazine about We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art. Editor-in-chief Autumn Farr had stumbled across WWNBS, and was deeply moved by it.

She asked if it could be featured as a resource in the magazine’s April/May 2019 Issue which highlights the mental weight of sexual assault. They interviewed all of the editors and created a four page spread about the book! We are beyond excited to see WWNBS get the recognition we think it deserves. You can read the full issue online but we ask that you consider supporting the wonderful folks at Toi magazine by buying a print copy of the issue.