We Will Not Be Silenced Honored by Toi Magazine

Indie Blu(e) Publishing Leave a comment

The editors of Indie Blue Publishing were thrilled and honored when we were contacted by Toi Magazine about We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art. Editor-in-chief Autumn Farr had stumbled across WWNBS, and was deeply moved by it.

She asked if it could be featured as a resource in the magazine’s April/May 2019 Issue which highlights the mental weight of sexual assault. They interviewed all of the editors and created a four page spread about the book! We are beyond excited to see WWNBS get the recognition we think it deserves. You can read the full issue online but we ask that you consider supporting the wonderful folks at Toi magazine by buying a print copy of the issue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s