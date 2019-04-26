We, the broken – Eric Syrdal

Whisper and the Roar

Hundreds of gallons

Of water

Rumble and crush against

My feet

Standing here

I feel the sands

Pulling at my skin

Downwards

Ever downwards

To drown the light

Behind the shadows

Of a ribcage split wide

Upon this shattered shore

She took the white froth abeam!

Rolled against the rocks

As I gulped down the brine

my hands grasping for nothing

And filled with so much nothing, they clung

For dear life

To the flotsam

Of this derelict existence

As crawling upon blooded knees

I made my way to this spot

And with heaving gasps of sanguine pride

I look out upon that raging sea

We the broken

We are parts searching for a wholeness

unremembered