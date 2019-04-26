We, the broken – Jesica Nodarse

This beautiful piece by Jesica Nodarse has the kind of line just begging for tribute poems.
“We, the broken.. forget what its like to be whole ”
Im not sure I have the words to explain
Even my vast vocabulary fails me
I should be used to it
Ive been here many times before
We, the broken.. forget what its like to be whole
So please bear with me
My compass has turned off
The sun rose from the West
And its rays emit an eeriely cold glow
Even the maps refuse to unfold
I’ll overcome
Time and again
Its all I’ve known
Somewhere along the line, the purpose will make itself known
Till then ..
I’ll be here
Nowhere at all
Jesica Nodarse
Artist unknown (Pinterest)